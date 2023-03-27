Guelph, Ont. researchers links nitrate to heart health

PhD candidate Leslie Ogilvie points to a screen that shows a mouse heart chamber, which researchers at the University of Guelph analyzed as part of their study. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener) PhD candidate Leslie Ogilvie points to a screen that shows a mouse heart chamber, which researchers at the University of Guelph analyzed as part of their study. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver