KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man who lost over $750K in crypto fraud loses another $12K: police

    A phone and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this file photo. A phone and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.

    The man in his 60s reported the new fraud to police on Friday. He was contacted by someone who claimed they could help him recoup some of the losses from the earlier fraud.

    Police say the man created an account at an online bank account and downloaded an app, which gave the scammer access to his cellphone.

    Over $12,000 was transferred out of his account across two weeks.

    Police say these types of crimes are difficult for them to investigate and the chances of getting the victim's money back are very low.

    They're advising people to be wary of individuals met on social media who attempt to convince you to invest in cryptocurrency, verify investment companies using the Provincial Securities Regulator or the National Registration Search Tool, and question when someone is reaching out about an investment offer.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News