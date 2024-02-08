Advertisement
Guelph man has been missing more than a week, police say
Published Thursday, February 8, 2024 3:55PM EST
Bryan in an updated photo provided by Guelph police.
Share:
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Guelph man.
Bryan was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Marlborough Road.
The 41-year-old is described as a white male, 5-foot-7, with a shaved head, goatee and tattoos on his arms.
He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, jeans, a red toque and carrying a green backpack with a lime green zipper.
Police said there are concerns for his wellbeing.
They are urging anyone who has seen Bryan, or knows his whereabouts, to call Constable Jessica Belcastro at 519-824-1212, ext. 7287, or email jbelcastro@guelphpolice.ca.