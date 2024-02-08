Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Guelph man.

Bryan was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Marlborough Road.

The 41-year-old is described as a white male, 5-foot-7, with a shaved head, goatee and tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, jeans, a red toque and carrying a green backpack with a lime green zipper.

Police said there are concerns for his wellbeing.

They are urging anyone who has seen Bryan, or knows his whereabouts, to call Constable Jessica Belcastro at 519-824-1212, ext. 7287, or email jbelcastro@guelphpolice.ca.