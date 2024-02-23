KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged after police say he held a knife to another man's throat

    A man from Guelph has been charged after police say he was caught on video holding a knife to another man’s throat.

    Guelph police officers were called to a disturbance outside an apartment building near Dawson Road and Willow Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

    When they arrived, both people involved in the reported altercation had already left, but surveillance video showed a man holding a knife to the throat of another man in a car.

    A suspect was found a short distance away.

    A 24-year-old man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

