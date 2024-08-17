Guelph man arrested for murder

KITCHENER
    A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.

    Guelph Police said a man went to the police station on Saturday just before 8 a.m. with obvious injuries. After speaking with the man, officers went to an apartment in the Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South area where they found the woman’s body.

    Police said the two people knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

    A 50-year-old Guelph man has been charged with second degree murder.

