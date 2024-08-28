KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested after tools stolen from business three times in two days

    A hand reaches for tools in a tool box in this undated stock photo. (MART PRODUCTION/Pexels.com) A hand reaches for tools in a tool box in this undated stock photo. (MART PRODUCTION/Pexels.com)
    A man has been charged after Guelph Police say a north-end business was broken into three times in two days.

    Police said a business near Woodlawn Rod and Silvercreek Parkway North was broken into between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday. They said an air conditioner was taken from a wall and some tools were stolen.

    Police said a suspect came back a few hours later and took more tools.

    They said the suspect returned one more time on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. and stole more tools.

    Officers found the suspect walking with a female a short distance from the business on Wednesday around 1 a.m. The suspect was arrested. During the arrest, officers discovered the suspect had a release order banning any contact with the female.

    A 42-year-old Guelph man has been charged with three counts of break and enter and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

