Guelph man arrested after tools stolen from business three times in two days

A man has been charged after Guelph Police say a north-end business was broken into three times in two days.

Police said a business near Woodlawn Rod and Silvercreek Parkway North was broken into between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday. They said an air conditioner was taken from a wall and some tools were stolen.

Police said a suspect came back a few hours later and took more tools.

They said the suspect returned one more time on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. and stole more tools.

Officers found the suspect walking with a female a short distance from the business on Wednesday around 1 a.m. The suspect was arrested. During the arrest, officers discovered the suspect had a release order banning any contact with the female.

A 42-year-old Guelph man has been charged with three counts of break and enter and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.