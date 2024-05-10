Guelph man arrested after store employee and police officer assaulted

KITCHENER
    A Guelph man has been charged after a woman and a police officer said they were assaulted on Thursday.

    Guelph police officers were at an unrelated call in the Gordon Street and Wellington Street area just before noon when they heard screaming coming from a nearby business. They said a man ran out of the store, yelling for someone to call police.

    The officers ran over to the business and were told a man had gone inside, went behind the counter, and assaulted an employee.

    Officers went inside and told the man to get on the ground, but they said he ignored them and ran at an officer, throwing punches.

    The man was taken down and arrested.

    The store employee, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    A 38-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assault and assault police.

