Guelph, Kitchener to review TikTok policies in wake of Canadian ban on federal devices

At least two cities in southwestern Ontario are now reviewing the use of the TikTok app on their own devices.

The City of Guelph and the City of Kitchener both told CTV News officials are starting to review their own policies surrounding the app.

Guelph's general manager of information technology said an internal review is now underway.

The City of Guelph is aware of the public announcement yesterday concerning the federal ban of TikTok on all Government of Canada devices effective February 28, 2023.

“The City of Guelph is in the process of completing an internal review and plans to make a decision regarding the situation within the week,” said Fischer. “We want to ensure that we take the needed steps, to make informed, evidence-based decisions, and we will only do so after a fulsome review of the situation.”

Meanwhile, staff over at the City of Kitchener said they are reviewing the risks, and reviewing how the app is used before they determine next steps.

Both of the cities don't currently use TikTok for any public communications.