KITCHENER -- Guelph is launching a new effort to find potential "problem spots" that could hinder people from trying to comply with physical distancing.

Council unanimously approved a motion which will see city staff identify so-called "pinch points" that hinder distance between pedestrians and vehicles.

Mayor Cam Guthrie says it's an initiative under the advice of public health.

While it could mean reducing traffic lanes or parking spots in core areas, he is asking residents and businesses to give each other some grace.

"If there's anything that is going to interfere with, let's say, businesses opening up and our downtown core, or anywhere else in the city, they're going to make sure that they consult in advance around that," Guthrie told CTV in an interview on Monday.

"Because as the economy starts to open back up, we also don't want these measures that we're putting in place to also conflict or give friction."

The project could cost as much as $45,000.

All of the new measures put in place will be temporary while the city deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.