Guelph driver hits house

A Guelph man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a vehicle hit a house early Sunday morning.

Guelph Police were called to the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Huron Street around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver lost control on a curve and went off the road, hitting two street signs and the side of a house before getting back on the road.

Approximately $15,000 in damage was done to the home.

The vehicle was seen being driven on Elizabeth Street before coming to a stop on Morris Street.

Officers found the driver about 40 minutes later. They said he was hiding in a backyard and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

The man was taken to the police station where tests confirmed he was impaired.

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.