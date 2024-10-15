Guelph driver crashes into parked vehicle

A Guelph man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after police said he crashed into a parked vehicle on Saturday night.

Guelph police officers were called to the Arthur Street North and Eramosa Road area around 10:15 p.m. after they received several calls from residents.

Investigators learned a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a parked vehicle, causing extensive damage.

When officers spoke to the driver, they said they could smell alcohol on his breath. He was taken to the police station where tests confirmed he had three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged, his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.