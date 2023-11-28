KITCHENER
    • Guelph council votes to extend funding for Royal City Mission

    The City of Guelph is extending a pilot project that helps unsheltered people in the community.

    Council voted Tuesday night to maintain the current level of funding for Royal City Mission.

    The organization offers drop-in services for those experiencing homelessness.

    “More people are struggling to afford rent and food,” said Kevin Coghill, Royal City Mission’s executive director. “There’s no doubt in my mind that drop-in spaces are needed for those who aren’t housed, or who are underhoused.”

    Between January and March of next year, the city will provide just under $64,000 to keep the organization running six days a week.

    A pricier option that would see extended services and increased staff wages was not endorsed by council.

    They wanted to wait to consider additional or longer-term housing options.

    “The county is hosting a symposium over the winter, in January, so we would be looking at that symposium to come up with a better idea of how daytime space should be funded,” said Councillor Rodrigo Goller. “This is a stop-gap measure, temporary for this winter and our hope is we will have a better plan for next year.”

