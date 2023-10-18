Kitchener

    • Guelph council supports fourplexes being allowed on single lot

    The City of Guelph is joining Kitchener in a push to allow up to four units per residential lot.

    At Tuesday night’s meeting, council unanimously approved a motion from Mayor Cam Guthrie that directs staff to prepare a zoning bylaw amendment to permit up to four units per lot within residential zones.

    Currently, only three units are allowed per lot.

    Council noted the move could help close a growing gap between supply and demand for residents that’s making housing unaffordable.

