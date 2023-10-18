Guelph council supports fourplexes being allowed on single lot

The City of Guelph is joining Kitchener in a push to allow up to four units per residential lot.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, council unanimously approved a motion from Mayor Cam Guthrie that directs staff to prepare a zoning bylaw amendment to permit up to four units per lot within residential zones.

Currently, only three units are allowed per lot.

Council noted the move could help close a growing gap between supply and demand for residents that’s making housing unaffordable.