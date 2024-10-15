KITCHENER
    • Guelph business broken into, forklift taken for a joyride

    A forklift is seen in this undated stock image, (ELEVATE/Pexels.com) A forklift is seen in this undated stock image, (ELEVATE/Pexels.com)
    Guelph police are investigating after someone broke into a south-end business and took a forklift for a spin.

    Police were called to the business near Laird Road and Hanlon Creek Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday. They found one of the building’s rear doors had been pried open.

    Once inside, investigators found a forklift that had been started and driven around the business, but nothing was reported as stolen and nothing had been damaged, aside from the back door.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact Constable Jay Martin at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181.

