Guelph approves fourplexes being allowed on single lot, joins Kitchener

The City of Guelph is joining Kitchener in allowing up to four units per residential lot.

The bylaw approval was made Tuesday during a special council meeting focused on addressing the supply of housing in the city.

A number of motions were presented at the meeting, including one from Mayor Cam Guthrie that directs staff to immediately prepare a zoning bylaw to allow four units per lot within residential zones.

Currently, only three units are allowed per lot.

Council noted that the move could help close a growing gap between supply and demand for residents that’s making housing unaffordable.