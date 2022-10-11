Growing memorial for Kitchener woman found dead in B.C.

A memorial is growing at a Waterloo skate park for Jaqueline McDermott, who was found dead in B.C. (Dan Lauckner / CTV News) A memorial is growing at a Waterloo skate park for Jaqueline McDermott, who was found dead in B.C. (Dan Lauckner / CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver