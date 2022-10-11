Growing memorial for Kitchener woman found dead in B.C.

A memorial is growing at a Waterloo skate park for Jaqueline McDermott, who was found dead in B.C. on Saturday.

The 22-year-old from Kitchener had been missing since the beginning of the month and was last seen near her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat in Merritt, B.C.

Flowers and a photograph are now displayed at the skate park on Father David Bauer Drive, along with a message written on one of the ramps, which reads "Jaqui Forever."

Police do not believe criminal activity was involved in Jaqui’s death.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

Friends and family are planning a gathering to honour the young woman’s life.