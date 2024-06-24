Group gathers in Kitchener Park to mark second anniversary of overturning Roe v. Wade

On the two year anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of concerned community members gathered in Kitchener to bring renewed attention to what’s happening south of the border.

“We have unfortunately seen, in the United States, women have their rights taken away,” said Paige Budding.

A national women’s strike was held Monday to mark the Roe v. Wade reversal.

Budding and others marched through Victoria Park, carrying signs and covered in red paint.

“We are standing here to fight for women from all walks of life, and anyone who is affected by the notwithstanding clause,” Budding told CTV News.

The group also shared their fears about the future of abortion rights in Canada.

They specifically pointed to New Brunswick, where the province refuses to fund surgical abortions done outside of hospitals.

“Here in Canada this is a big fear province-to-province, or federally. We could lose our rights, Budding stated. “I’m hoping the Conservative Party doesn’t do the same thing here as they did in New Brunswick… and that’s why we’re here today fighting.”