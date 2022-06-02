Green Mike Schreiner re-elected in Guelph

Guelph is staying Green.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared incumbent and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner as the winner in Guelph.

As of 9:26 p.m., Schreiner had 54.3 per cent of the vote with 28 out 86 polls reporting.

“As we build connected communities we will fight to stop the sprawl and protect the places we love,” Schreiner told supporters in Guelph.

He beats Progressive Conservative Peter McSherry, Liberal Raechelle Devereaux and New Democrat James Parr.

Schreiner made history in 2018, becoming the first ever Green Party candidate to be elected to the Ontario legislature, capturing 45 per cent of the vote in Guelph.