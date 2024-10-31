Grand Valley Institution lockdown ends
The lockdown put in place at Grand Valley Institution earlier this month has ended, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirms.
On Oct. 19,the women’s prison in Kitchener was placed under lockdown due to a security-related health and safety issue, which has been resolved, according to a news release.
Normal operations have continued, including visits.
“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release reads in part. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
UPDATE
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Ford vehicles recalled in Canada over issues with brakes, steering
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Over 400 alleged victims of ex-Harrods boss Al Fayed come forward
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With condos not selling, Canada faces worsening home ownership crisis
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
'Fundamental' political shift required to overcome $40 billion NATO spending gap: analyst
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.