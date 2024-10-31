Grand Valley Institution lockdown ends

The lockdown put in place at Grand Valley Institution earlier this month has ended, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) confirms.

On Oct. 19,the women’s prison in Kitchener was placed under lockdown due to a security-related health and safety issue, which has been resolved, according to a news release.

Normal operations have continued, including visits.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release reads in part. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”