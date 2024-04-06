Grand River Conservation Authority installing warning booms and buoys
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is getting ready to install public safety devices upstream of their dams.
Warning buoys and booms will be installed between April 8 and April 23.
According to a media release, the GRCA will be gradually replacing existing orange booms with yellow booms to adhere to Transport Canada regulations.
“Dams can pose serious hazards that can result in injuries or even fatalities if warning signs are ignored. Water surges through gates and valves or over the dams, creating strong undertows and currents around the structures, which can be extremely dangerous. To help manage these risks, the GRCA will be installing plastic floats joined together by a chain to create booms that serve as public safety devices.”
The booms and buoys will be in place throughout the spring and summer and will be removed in the fall before the waterways freeze.
