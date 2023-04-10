GO Transit services changes in effect on Kitchener line

Metrolinx has begun its expanded GO train and GO bus services on the Kitchener line, in addition to adding a new GO bus route from Waterloo to Hamilton.

Some of the changes went into effect Monday, while the agency said others started on Saturday.

“We’re excited to deliver new two-way weekend GO train service for our customers between Brampton and Toronto on the Kitchener line,” the Metrolinx website reads. “Plus, new weekend GO bus service serving Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph will connect to new rail trips.”

The changes were almost immediately questioned by some commuters who faced a new travel woe in their daily commute.

The agency bolstered service levels on the busy routes connecting Toronto and Kitchener, but also scrapped some train services and replaced them with bus routes. Some bus schedules were also adjusted to eliminate a key connection point at Toronto's Union Station, a transit hub linking the regional and local public transit systems.

GO TRAIN SERVICE

GO Transit introduced its two-way weekend train service on the Kitchener Line last month, and on Monday the expanded service began.

It will run hourly in both directions between Mount Pleasant in Brampton and Union Station.

The first eastbound trip departs Mount Pleasant GO at 7:49 a.m. and the last leaves at 10:49 p.m.

The first westbound trip departs Union Station at 8:51 a.m. and the last leaves at 11:51 p.m.

Metrolinx also said it is adjusting the length of a few trains to use its resources where they are needed most. Some trains may be shorter than others.

The transit agency also said new weekend GO bus service on routes 30 and 33 will “seamlessly” connect with GO trains at Mount Pleasant and Bramalea station to take commuters to Guelph, Kitchener and Waterloo.

GO BUS SERVICE

GO Transit said it’s making improvements to its bus network, including more frequent trips and connections to major destinations like transit hubs, business parks, post-secondary schools and shopping centres.

As part of that plan, they’re launching new weekday service from Waterloo to Hamilton with stops in Kitchener and Guelph. The stops will make it easier for riders to connect to GO train stations and the LRT, as well as Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph and McMaster University.

GO says route 17 will reduce the travel time between Hamilton and Waterloo, as well as Kitchener and Guelph by more than an hour.

With files from The Canadian Press