Girls charged with robbery, one injured

Guelph police say three teenage girls have been charged with robbery after a fourth girl was beat up and had her phone stolen Friday night.

At around 10:20 p.m., police were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue East.

Police say a 15-year-old girl reported she met up with another girl nearby, but then two other girls arrived and all three allegedly assaulted her by spitting on her, knocking her to the ground and kicking her.

Police believe one of the girls recorded it.

The victim’s phone was taken and smashed on the ground before the girls took off.

Police say the victim did not want medical attention.

Three girls, aged 17, 16 and 14 have been arrested and charged with robbery.

They have been released with court dates scheduled in May.