WATERLOO -- Movie theatres are welcoming back customers on Friday after being closed since November.

“The first weekend is looking fantastic, some of the shows will sell out,” said Joel Brubacher, general manager at Princess Cinemas.

Step 3 of the provincial reopening plan allows 50 per cent capacity inside cinemas. Customers will be required to wear a mask until at their seat and then it’s recommended they keep the mask on unless they’re eating or drinking.

“Once you’re seated and physically distanced from people, then you can enjoy your snacks,” he said.

Brubacher says ticket sales look promising and it’s clear people are wanting to get back to the movies.

Tickets are also on sale at Cineplex Cinemas & VIP in Kitchener after the theatre was closed for 13 out of the past 16 months.

“The phone calls keep coming and it shows people are very excited to come back to the cinemas,” said Chuck Cameron, general manager.

As reopening is around the corner, there are questions about what the future will look like for the industry after movie go-ers relied on streaming services to watch new and classic flicks during the pandemic.

“The United States have been open and their cinemas have been open,” said Cara Watson, Apollo Cinema’s general manager in Kitchener.

“We have seen deployment for new titles both at the cinemas as well as Disney+ at the same time, so for box office, how much was streaming? How much was cinema? What does that mean at the end of the day,” she asked.

Watson says despite changes in the industry, the cinema experience is one you can’t replicate at home.

She thinks that will continue to bring people back to the theatre to watch a movie even if it is available on streaming services.