Georgetown man charged after knife pulled on bar staff in Guelph: police

A Georgetown man is facing assault and weapons charges after Guelph Police said a knife was pulled on staff at a downtown bar.

Officers were called to the bar around 1 a.m. They were told a man had been stopped by staff as he tried to leave with two pitchers of alcohol. The man was kicked out of the bar.

Staff told police after he was told to leave, the man pulled out a flip knife and began threatening employees with it.

The man was located near the bar and a knife was found in his pocket.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.