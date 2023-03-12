Gauntlet Tattoo holds flash sale event for women’s crisis services

Gauntlet Tattoo in downtown Kitchener was inking people on Sunday in support of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.

The all-women tattoo shop hosted a flash day, allowing clients to come in and pick out a ready-designed piece of artwork that could be tattooed quickly.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the crisis services.

Bookings for the charity event opened on Friday morning and were completely filled by noon that day.

Co-owner of Gauntlet, Genevieve Bethley, said there was an overall positive response to sale, and a wide variety of clients showed up for the event.

“It’s pretty, like mixed. Last flash days we’ve done, we had people come for their first tattoos. This time around, I think most people have already been tattooed. I have some clients back here, this is their third time here in a week,” she said.

Women’s Crisis Services initially approached Gauntlet Tattoo with the idea to recognize International Women’s Day, which was on March. 8.

Bethley said she expects to raise more than $3,000 as part of the flash day’s fundraiser.