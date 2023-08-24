Game one of IBL playoffs in Kitchener suspended due to thunderstorm

The Kitchener Panthers started -- but couldn't finish -- game one of the Intercounty Baseball League playoffs on Thursday night.

The game, between the second-ranked Panthers and seventh-seeded London Majors, got underway at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Couch Park.

“We are full steam ahead to play tonight,” IBL Commissioner Ted Kalnins told CTV in an email before the game. “There is indeed the possibility of rain late tonight, but we are hoping to get the entire game in before then.”

London was leading 3-1 at the end of the third inning.

At the top of the fourth, rain and lightning forced a delay and eventually the remainder of the game was suspended.

No word yet when it will be rescheduled.

The winner of the best-of-five series will go on to play in the IBL semi-finals.