Future of former WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby’s seat to be decided

Waterloo Catholic District School (WCDSB) board members will decide the future of former trustee Wendy Ashby’s seat.

A decision in the trustee replacement process is expected to be made at a board meeting on Monday evening.

Ashby signalled her intention to vacate her seat earlier this month following several calls for her to resign over a series of controversial now-deleted tweets that were shared online.

On Wednesday, the WCDSB formally accepted Ashby’s resignation during a special board of trustees meeting, but a decision on how to fill the seat was not made.

Board members are expected to decide on Monday evening if they will fill the now-vacant seat with a byelection, or if they will appoint someone to the position.

The board meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.