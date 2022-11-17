Frustrations mount as construction delayed along Fischer Hallman

Frustrations over a delayed project to widen a major road in south Kitchener are starting to weigh on drivers.

With work on the expansion for Fischer Hallman Road still underway, it will be months before construction wraps up.

“I pass this roundabout early in the morning at about probably 7:30, [it’s] very, very busy and I find at a lot of roundabouts, people still don’t know how to use them,” said Mandy White, Canada Post delivery driver.

The roundabout on Fischer Hallman Road at Bleams Road was the first step in a plan to improve traffic flow.

But commuters and businesses nearby said delays to widen the road itself are leading to delays all over.

“At the roundabout here we’ve been getting lots of complaints about it being very busy, the traffic, and it affects us because they come in late for their appointments,” said Jehad Hajo, barber at Good Fellaz Barber Shop.”

He added: “One of the things I was mainly thinking about was the cold weather the icy roads, and everything. I don’t see it getting any better than this, to be honest, but I hope everyone just drives safe and they just keep an eye out on the road.”

Work began back in 2020 to widen Fischer Hallman to four lanes from Bleams Road to Plains Road to meet growing traffic volumes.

Construction came to a halt in the summer of 2022 for an archaeological study.

The region's head of engineering, Marcos Kroker, told CTV News it'll take a while longer.

"The remaining construction along Fischer-Hallman Road south of Bleams Road to Strasburg Creek, to widen it from two lanes to four, is on hold - and requires the Ministry of Heritage Tourism, Culture and Sports (MHTCS) to complete its review and provide clearance of the archaeological assessment — expected in early 2023,” said Kroker.

In the meantime, Fischer Hallman will continue to be open with one lane through the winter months.

But there are concerns that snowier, icy weather will only add to the delays.

“Fischer Hallman on this side is really, really painful, especially during rush hours,” said Waldemar Augustyniak, a nearby resident. “There’s long lanes of cars waiting for the lights to turn on green especially the entrance too good basics, always very, very, you know, difficult to go through this intersection.”