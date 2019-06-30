

CTV Kitchener





On Friday morning, Kendall Waite was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision at Empire’s Corners in Haldimand County.

Friends of Waite say losing him is a difficult pill to swallow, but add that he taught them an important lesson they’ll remember him by.

“Kendall made the most of life every chance he had,” said friend Sidney Wittmann.

Cristina Arsene describes Wait as caring, happy, and the life of the party.

“He was all about friends,” she said. “The number one thing was friends over anything. To him friends were at the top of his priority list.”

Arsene adds that one time he went as far as quitting his job so he wouldn’t miss a ski trip with friends.

“I just miss everything,” she said. “He was just so connected with everyone and cared so much.”

Waite was killed when his car crashed into a commercial truck on Highway 55.

“We stopped by the crash site,” said Wittmann. “There’s debris everywhere. I’m happy that the truck driver is okay, but it was a really bad accident.”

Waite was studying to be a paramedic and on his way to work when the crash happened.

“It’s just ironic,” said Aresene. “He loves helping people. He loves bringing people together. It was just a natural fit for him.”

The friends say they will have a ceremony to honour Waite in July.