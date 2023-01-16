Freezing rain warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington

Freezing rain made for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for a large swath of the province, including Region of Waterloo and Wellington County just after 12 p.m. Monday.

Freezing rain began early Tuesday morning and made for challenging commutes, with a number of crashes reported around the area.

Around 8 a.m., the warnings were lifted. The precipitation is expected to change to light rain.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may still become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.