Freezing drizzle advisory ends for Waterloo-Wellington

Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities were being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for the area, but called it off at 10:46 a.m.

The agency advised that highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may have thin, hard-to-detect thin layers of ice on them.

Similar advisories were in place for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant.

The freezing drizzle is expected to clear way for flurries in the afternoon and into the evening.