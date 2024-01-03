KITCHENER
Freezing drizzle advisory ends for Waterloo-Wellington

Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo. Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.

Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities were being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for the area, but called it off at 10:46 a.m.

The agency advised that highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may have thin, hard-to-detect thin layers of ice on them.

Similar advisories were in place for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant.

The freezing drizzle is expected to clear way for flurries in the afternoon and into the evening.

