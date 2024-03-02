Fraudulent vehicle safety certificates lead to arrest for Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been arrested following allegedly fake safety certificates being submitted for vehicles in Waterloo Region.
The investigation began in November of last year after authorities were told about the fraudulent Standard Safety Certificates being submitted to Ministry of Transportation locations in the region.
Police say this was done in an attempt to register vehicles that were not roadworthy.
On Friday, investigators arrested and charged a 51-year-old Kitchener man with fraud under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.
