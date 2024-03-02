KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fraudulent vehicle safety certificates lead to arrest for Kitchener man

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Kitchener man has been arrested following allegedly fake safety certificates being submitted for vehicles in Waterloo Region.

    The investigation began in November of last year after authorities were told about the fraudulent Standard Safety Certificates being submitted to Ministry of Transportation locations in the region.

    Police say this was done in an attempt to register vehicles that were not roadworthy.

    On Friday, investigators arrested and charged a 51-year-old Kitchener man with fraud under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News