Four-vehicle crash near Guelph closes road
A four-vehicle crash west of Guelph has resulted in road closures.
In a social media post at 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said roads have been shut down at the intersection of Wellington Road 30 and Township Road 3.
Non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
More to come.
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes zoo east of Toronto
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped during an overnight stay at a zoo east of Toronto Friday morning. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.
U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
Environment Canada calls for mild, rainy winter for most of Canada
Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
Illinois appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett's convictions and jail sentence
An appeals court upheld the disorderly conduct convictions Friday of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and lying about it to Chicago police.
New multi-million dollar London medical supply plant fits like a glove
Medical supply manufacturer Medicom announced it will build a $165 million plant in London to produce medical grade nitrile gloves — the first plant of its kind in Canada.
Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor charged with fraud
An Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor has been suspended after being charged with fraud. Urusula Doxtator, 54, was charged by OPP last week with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.
Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS
The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.
WECHU to cut staffing and programming by about 10 per cent, citing budget restraints
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it will be reducing its staff by about 10 per cent in 2024 due to budgetary restraints.
Windsor’s unemployment rate remains highest in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate is still the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.
Marking World Aids Day in Windsor
World AIDS Day, which recognizes the achievements in HIV/AIDS research, was marked in Windsor with a flag raising.
2 men and one child not properly secured in seat seriously injured in collision, both drivers charged
A child was rushed to a hospital after police say he wasn't properly secured in his seat when the SUV he was a passenger in was involved in a collision.
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
Driver escapes crash that split vehicle in half with minor injuries
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
Suspect in triple stabbing in Sudbury charged with attempted murder
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody is facing attempted murder and other charges after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
Accused suspect in 1975 eastern Ontario 'Nation River Lady' murder returning to Canada
The man accused of killing a woman and disposing her body east of Ottawa in 1975 is on route back to Canada, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
18-year-old charged after driving 191 km/hr on Highway 400
An 18-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked travelling 191 km/hr with his younger sisters in the car, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
3 youths arrested after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
Three youths were arrested after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning at a school in the Halifax area.
Woman, 25, charged with murder in Cape Breton homicide
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Cape Breton last week.
First heavy snowfall of December likely on Monday for parts of the Maritimes
A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States and passing along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia is likely to bring parts of the Maritimes the first heavy snowfall for December on Monday.
Manitoba government expands planned gas-tax holiday after criticism
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel.
Manitoba invests in community projects to support World AIDS Day
The Manitoba government is making nearly $800,000 in community investments to help stop the rising rates of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI).
Vehicle hit by CTrain at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail tumbles down embankment
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a CTrain and a vehicle at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail.
Suspect pleads guilty to one charge in Calgary terrorism case
A man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on TikTok and posted on Snapchat that his mission would begin during Pride month.
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Calgary's housing market remains strong with increased listings and price growth.
Edmonton Coun. Jennifer Rice offers apology, but says reports she bullied staff are 'inaccurate'
Jennifer Rice, the Edmonton city councillor for Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, is disputing reports that she bullied staff and created a toxic work environment, but is still refusing to take questions about what happened.
Assault of inmate from Saskatoon at B.C. prison now a homicide investigation
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last weekend, CTV News has learned.
Lawyer in Ali murder trial says 13-year-old B.C. victim was not an 'innocent'
Ibrahim Ali's lawyer says the 13-year-old girl he's accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn't the “innocent” depicted in a “rose-coloured” portrayal by the Crown at trial.
2 loaded guns, cash and drugs seized in Kamloops traffic stop, RCMP say
Mounties seized two handguns and a large amount of illicit drugs during a traffic stop in Kamloops earlier this week.