    • Four-vehicle crash near Guelph closes road

    A four-vehicle crash west of Guelph has resulted in road closures.

    In a social media post at 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said roads have been shut down at the intersection of Wellington Road 30 and Township Road 3.

    Non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

    The crash is under investigation, police said.

