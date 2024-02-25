KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Four teenagers arrested after robbery at Fairview Park mall: police

    Share

    Four teenagers were arrested after a robbery at the Fairview Park mall.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Kitchener mall Saturday night at 5:45 p.m.

    They were told two victims inside the mall were surrounded by four teenage boys and robbed.

    Officers arrested four suspects and a baton was seized.

    Three 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with robbery.

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News