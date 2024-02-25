Four teenagers arrested after robbery at Fairview Park mall: police

Four teenagers were arrested after a robbery at the Fairview Park mall.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Kitchener mall Saturday night at 5:45 p.m.

They were told two victims inside the mall were surrounded by four teenage boys and robbed.

Officers arrested four suspects and a baton was seized.

Three 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with robbery.

No injuries were reported.