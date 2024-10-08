Four masked suspects steal $30K from Kitchener home: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police say four masked suspects broke into a Kitchener home early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. near Maple Manor Court and Pioneer Tower Road.

Homeowners were inside at the time of the break-in and contacted police.

The suspects allegedly stole property, including jewellery, clothing, and keys, valued at over $30,000, before taking off in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging the public to contact them immediately if they observe suspicious persons or activity in their neighbourhood.