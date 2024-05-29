Four fire stations respond to large trailer fire in Cambridge
Crews from four fire stations in Cambridge responded to a large trailer fire on Main Street East Wednesday morning.
The fire department put out a social media post about the response around 8:30 a.m.
They said the fire was under control and no one had been hurt.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
