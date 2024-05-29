KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Four fire stations respond to large trailer fire in Cambridge

    Members of the Cambridge Fire department stand near a fire truck while responding to a large trailer fire on Main Street East on May 29, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) Members of the Cambridge Fire department stand near a fire truck while responding to a large trailer fire on Main Street East on May 29, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
    Crews from four fire stations in Cambridge responded to a large trailer fire on Main Street East Wednesday morning.

    The fire department put out a social media post about the response around 8:30 a.m.

    They said the fire was under control and no one had been hurt.

    It’s not clear what started the fire.

