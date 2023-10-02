Four candidates in the running for Ward 1 Cambridge councillor

Four people are officially in the running to become Cambridge's next Ward 1 councillor.

Helen Shwery, Karl Keifer, Michelle Goodridge, and Richard Kaufman are the confirmed candidates after nominations closed Sunday afternoon.

The city is looking to fill the seat left vacant after Coun. Donna Reid died in August.

Online voting starts on Oct. 30 and runs until Nov. 13.

Advanced in-person voting will be held on Nov. 1 and 4.