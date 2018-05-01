A former national and world champion is the new curling manager at Westmount Golf and Country Club.

Tuesday was the first day on the job for Peter Corner, who won the 1993 Brier and helped Canada to gold at that year’s World Curling Championships.

“It’s very exciting. I couldn’t wait to get started,” Corner said.

Corner was part of a super-rink in the early 1990s, when he and his cousin Wayne Middaugh joined forces with brothers Russ and Glenn Howard. He later formed his own team and competed across Canada, winning the Ontario championship in 2000 – while balancing his curling life and a career with Halton Regional Police, an organization from which he recently retired.

“I miss curling competitively,” he said.

“I watch it on TV (and) still think I can do it, but it’s changed now. It’s a real time commitment.”

An avid golfer, Corner had never golfed or curled at Westmount prior to joining its staff, but says he had heard “wonderful things” about the club from Westmount members he had competed against.

Westmount has six curling sheets. Club general manager Brad Duench says activities like curling and tennis have surged in popularity over the last few years as more younger members have joined the club.

With reporting by Randy Steinman