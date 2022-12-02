Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges

Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.

Dr. Robert Stern, 58, was taken into custody in August after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

On Friday, police said Stern was facing additional charges. They include making child pornography, possessing child pornography, three counts of voyeurism and voyeurism for a sexual purpose.

He has been released from custody until his next court date.

Woodstock Hospital previously told CTV News that Stern used to work out of their facilities but he hadn’t had privileges since 2014.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario also confirmed Stern was no longer practicing and they were cooperating with authorities in their investigation.