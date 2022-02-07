Former pastor at Cambridge church charged with several counts of sexual assault

The former lead pastor of Avenue Road Baptist Church in Cambridge is facing several sexual assault charges from Hamilton police.

On Friday police said 33-year-old Lucas Jervis had been charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and sexual interference.

Avenue Road Baptist Church confirmed to CTV News Kitchener Tuesday that Jervis was the lead pastor at the Cambridge church.

A bio on the church's website says Jervis also served as the its youth and family pastor starting in 2017.

Hamilton police said Jervis was arrested and charged on Feb. 1.

The investigation began when victims came forward in early December, according to Const. Krista-Lee Ernst, a media relations officer with the Hamilton Police Service.

Police said the complaints stemmed from reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment that surfaced on social media.

Const. Ernst would not provide the ages of the victims, but said "Hamilton police would like to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of sexual violence, to come forward and report the incident to police."

Const. Ernst said the alleged incidents took place in Hamilton.

The church's website currently says Jervis is on a leave of absence.

A representative of the church said they are “deeply saddened” by the developments and the public can be assured they will follow due process.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are not investigating Jervis.