KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Former K-W Symphony members joining Menno Singers for Christmas concert

    Final preparations are underway for a Christmas concert featuring plenty of Waterloo Region talent.

    The Menno Singers will be putting on their holiday show this Sunday that will featured around 235 musicians and singers.

    This large number also includes several members from the former K-W Symphony.

    "It's been a while since we've been able to make music together," said Brandon Leis, artistic director of the Menno Singers. "This year we wanted to make sure we continued working with the musicians of the K-W Symphony."

    The concert will take place Dec. 10 at Centre in the Square.

