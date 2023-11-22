Former city councillor and founder of Morty’s Pub dies

Morty Taylor, a former Waterloo city councillor and founder of Morty’s Pub, has died at the age of 86.

According to a social media post by his son, Jay Taylor, he passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Columbia Forest Residence, a long-term care home in Waterloo.

“As we mourn Morty's passing, we are comforted knowing the genuine friendships he made throughout his life and the depth of love he received,” Taylor said in the post.

Morty was a Waterloo resident for 60 years and in 1981 he founded Morty’s Pub at King and University.

Morty's Pub in an undated photo from their Facebook page.

Taylor said his father was known for his humility, quick sense of humour, loyalty to his friends and his fearlessness in expressing his opinions as he served as a city councillor in Ward 4 from 1991 to 2000 and 2000 to 2003.

He also served on the boards of various local organizations from the K-W Symphony to the Waterloo Student Housing Task Force.

A celebration of life will be held for his friends and family on an unspecified date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation Scotland’s Yard.