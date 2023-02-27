'Forgive us, we might not make it': Renewed calls to reunite a Syrian family in Kitchener

A Kitchener-Waterloo outreach group and church are renewing calls to reunite a local Syrian family, following a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Türkiye and Syria in February.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake left thousands of people dead.

Busra Muhrad is Syrian and lives in Kitchener. Her daughter Baraa is living with her husband Talal and their three children in Türkiye. They were in Antakya at the time of the earthquake, which was one of the worst-hit locations.

“No electricity. No clean water to drink,” said Muhrad.

Islam Mendo and Busra Muhrad seen at Parkminister United Church, hoping to be reunited with the rest of their Syrian family. (CTV News/Kitchener)

Busra's family is being sponsored by the Kitchener Waterloo Outreach Group along with the Parkminster United Church.

Busra’s family has been waiting anxiously to be reunited for nearly six years and the earthquake has only heighted their concerns. The outreach group and church are worried time is running out. They have been urging the federal government to speed up the process, given the recent disaster.

“It's kind of like being innocent on death-row and it's like appealing, appealing, appealing for yourself. That's how it feels. We've waited so long,” said Elizabeth Eberhart-Moffat, from the Kitchener Waterloo Outreach Group.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told CTV they cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy legislation but a spokesperson did send a statement that reads in part:

“When responding to international crises, Canada tailors each response to meet the unique needs of those who require our support. Although every situation is different, we are always guided by the same values and principles. We evaluate how Canada can best help by looking at what solutions are most appropriate, whether existing immigration and refugee programs are sufficient, or if new ones are required.”

Busra said her daughter and grandchildren are relying on her. The pressure is also felt by the outreach group and the church who said Busra has become part of their family.

“Every mother wants their child with them,” Linda Bird with Parkminister United Church said, with tears in her eyes.

“This family represents many families in the same position but this is our family so we're anxious to have them arrive,” said Eberhart-Moffat.

Busra Muhrad sits with a KW outreach group and members of the Parkminster United Church. (Submitted/Elizabeth Eberhart-Moffat)

As the clock ticks and time apart becomes more painful, Busra remains hopeful that her family will be whole again and all together in one place.

“Last time my mom talked to my sister, Baraa – Baraa told my mom ‘Forgive us, we might not make it,’” said Islam Mendo, Busra’s son.