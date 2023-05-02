Forensic pathologist testifies at Kitchener murder trial

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Melinda Vasilije took the stand Tuesday morning as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.

The jury previously heard Vasilije was found dead in her County Hill Drive apartment in Kitchener with dozens of stab wounds.

Her ex-boyfriend, Hasan, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

The autopsy was done on April 28, 2017, the day Vasilije was killed.

Dr. Linda Kocovski performed the autopsy.

She told the jury that a total of 47 stab wounds were found on Vasilije’s body. Kocovski determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

In particular, Kocovski determined two stab wounds to the chest would have been fatal.

While Hasan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, he has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Crown did not accept that plea as they continue to try and make their case that Hasan murdered his former girlfriend.

