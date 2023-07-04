'Flying was his dream': Pilot killed in military helicopter crash honoured in hometown of Woodstock

A memorial service for one of two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots killed in a training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. last month is being held today in Woodstock, Ont.

Capt. David Domagala, 32, of Woodstock and Capt. Marc Larouche, 53, of Amos, Que. died on June 20 when the military helicopter they were in crashed into the Ottawa River.

A private funeral for Domagala was held on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.

Meanwhile in a public display of gratitude, a CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast took place overhead at 12 p.m and Domagala’s colleagues from the 450 tactical squadron performed a rifle volley in his honour.

“Dave was not only a loving life partner, the best dada in the galaxy, an incredible son/son-in-law and dedicated military pilot, he also meant the world to everyone who knew him,” the Domagala family said in a statement provided to CTV News. “He constantly showed us more love than we could ever have imagined, and we will miss him to infinity and beyond.”

“Flying was his dream, and we are all so proud of him, but deeply saddened that his full potential was never fulfilled. The loss of Dave is a tremendous heartache that I hope no other military spouse or family will have to endure.”

Domagala served in the Canadian Army Reserve before applying to become a pilot. After graduating from the Royal Military College, he completed pilot training and was posted to the 450 Helicopter Squadron in 2019.

Larouche will be honoured in a separate memorial service in Petawawa on Friday, July 7.

With files from CTV Ottawa