    • Floradale Road reopens after early morning crash in Elmira

    Floradale Road in Elmira has reopened more than 12 hours after a vehicle knocked down a hydro pole.

    The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    Waterloo regional police said that, due to poor weather conditions, the driver lost control and hit the pole, causing it to fall onto Floradale Road.

    The driver was not hurt.

    Floradale Road was closed between Church Street West and Listowel Road for most of the day.

    Police posted to the social media platform X, just after 7:30 p.m., that the road had reopened.

