Flood warnings were issued Tuesday for parts of the Grand River watershed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says some areas received between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain over a 24 hour period. That, combined with snowmelt and ice, is causing flows to run at capacity.

New Hamburg residents in the Level 1 flood zone are being warned that water levels are still rising, but expected to peak Tuesday afternoon.

Warnings have also been issued for the Drayton fairgrounds, and the low level bridge near St. Jacobs which has been closed since Monday.

Ice jams have been an issue in Cayuga and Brantford, causing the closure of Gilkison Street.

The GRCA says a flood watch is in place for the entire watershed.

Temperatures in southern Ontario will drop below freezing by Tuesday afternoon, reducing snow and ice melt to the river.

However due to reservoir runoff discharges flows are expected to remain high for several days.