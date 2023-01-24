FlixBus announces service from Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport

German-based bus company FlixBus will offer service from Kitchener and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting Thursday, Jan. 26.

The company made the announcement Tuesday.

Buses from Waterloo’s University District to YYZ will run three days a week, with two trips in each direction Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The route also includes a stop at 1 Victoria Street South in downtown Kitchener.

Buses will leave Waterloo at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and arrive at YYZ at 11:20 a.m. and 6:50 p.m., respectively. In the opposite direction, buses will leave YYZ at 8:05 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and get into Waterloo at 9:20 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.99.

There is currently no direct bus or train service from Waterloo region to YYZ through Go Transit or Via Rail.

FlixBus began operating in the region in March of 2022 with a service from Kitchener and Waterloo to Union Station in Toronto.

Information on tickets and schedules is available here.