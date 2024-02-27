KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon

    Share

    Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.

    A special weather statement has been issued for a large part of southwestern Ontario.

    Environment Canada says residents in Waterloo-Wellington will feel a sudden temperature drop as a cold front moves in.

    CTV Kitchener’s Weather Specialist Will Aiello added that the flash freeze will begin midday in Waterloo Region, with temperatures expected to fall about 15 degrees. It could go from 12 C around the noon hour to -9 C within six hours. Further north, residents will feel even cooler temperatures.

    The sudden change could cause slippery conditions on local roads.

    Along with the drop in temperature, strong winds are expected in Waterloo-Wellington.

    Environment Canada is predicting gusts of 70 to 80 km/h for most of the afternoon and evening, easing up on Wednesday night.

    Snow squalls are also a concern, especially for those along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News