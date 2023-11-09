Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport
Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Flair Airlines announced Thursday they will be offering flights to St. John's from May to October of next year.
The flights departing from Kitchener-Waterloo will be offered two to three times a week and have a starting fare of $39 for a one-way trip.
Flair also announced they'll be offering flights to St. John's out of Toronto Pearson International Airport as well as routes to Deer Lake, NL.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Mayor to address rising tensions after shots fired at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
BREAKING 31 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, ambassador to Egypt says
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
Canada Post issues new stamp to ring in Diwali
Canada Post recently announced the release of a new stamp that celebrates the upcoming holiday Diwali, one of the most highly celebrated festivals in India.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
Two loaded handguns seized in Sarnia traffic stop
Sarnia police seized two loaded handguns during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after being called to investigate a “suspicious vehicle.”
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
Windsor
-
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
-
WATCH
WATCH Driver who picked up suspect following downtown shooting sought by police
Windsor police are urging the driver who picked up a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown shooting over the weekend to come forward and speak with investigators.
-
WestJet announces Detroit to Vancouver flights
WestJet announced four new routes as part of the airline's summer schedule, including flights between Detroit and Vancouver.
Barrie
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
-
Barrie road linked to fatal crash will remain closed longer than expected
A section of road in Barrie that has been under construction for more than a year and is the site of a crash that claimed the lives of six young adults will remain closed until next year.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected U.S. officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
-
Poppy box stolen from Hintonburg bakery
A popular bakery in Hintonburg says a Poppy Campaign donation box was stolen from their store.
Toronto
-
Ontario non-profit calls for stable funding as Toronto child-care facility suspends infant program
A Toronto child-care facility says they have had to suspend their infant program due to staffing shortages. Here's what that means.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Crews on scene of 5-alarm fire at chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end
Crews are working to contain a five-alarm fire that broke out at a chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end.
-
Suspect broke into East York home and sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint, police say
Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly broke into an East York home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint over the weekend.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Mayor to address rising tensions after shots fired at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Advocates laud Halifax disaster registry to aid disabled, but want system expanded
Advocates are welcoming a new registry in Halifax that helps people with disabilities receive specialized help during emergencies, but they say it should be a provincewide service.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Global air temperatures for Oct. 2023 warmest on record; top 5 warmest for parts of Maritimes
A bulletin published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union says October 2023 was the warmest October on record.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly $500M coming for affordable and clean electricity in Manitoba
The federal and provincial governments are making a joint investment of nearly $500 million to bring clean, reliable and affordable electricity to Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg cemetery named National Historic Site
The final resting place for thousands of people in Winnipeg is being recognized nationally.
-
Province provides grant for Fort Gibraltar fixes for Festival du Voyageur
The Manitoba government is providing a grant to Festival du Voyageur to help fix part of its site that collapsed this spring.
Calgary
-
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
-
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
-
Appeal court dismisses 'unusual case' involving former Calgary city councillor
The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled against a Calgary developer who sued former city councillor Druh Farrell in 2017.
Edmonton
-
Family of murdered Alta. man supporting bill that proposes longer timeframe between parole reviews
An Edmonton family is standing behind a bill which would effectively extend the time between parole reviews for people convicted of murder to five years.
-
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs, while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.
-
NHL's worst face off as Oilers visit Sharks
The two teams with the fewest points in the NHL square off on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
B.C. judge sentences man to 4 years for fatal stabbing in Kamloops
A 35-year-old Kamloops man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for stabbing a 34-year-old man to death outside a city centre motel.
-
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.