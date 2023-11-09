KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport

    A Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Flair Airlines A Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Flair Airlines

    Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Flair Airlines announced Thursday they will be offering flights to St. John's from May to October of next year.

    The flights departing from Kitchener-Waterloo will be offered two to three times a week and have a starting fare of $39 for a one-way trip.

    Flair also announced they'll be offering flights to St. John's out of Toronto Pearson International Airport as well as routes to Deer Lake, NL.

